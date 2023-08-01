UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has seen a 2.36% increase in the past week, with a 14.53% gain in the past month, and a 11.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for UMBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.10% for UMBF stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is 9.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UMBF is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) is $76.80, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for UMBF is 43.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On August 01, 2023, UMBF’s average trading volume was 418.80K shares.

UMBF) stock’s latest price update

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 70.66. However, the company has seen a 2.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $94 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

UMBF Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.58. In addition, UMB Financial Corporation saw -14.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from GRAVES GREG M, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $57.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, GRAVES GREG M now owns 32,710 shares of UMB Financial Corporation, valued at $23,250 using the latest closing price.

Peterman Tamara, the Director of UMB Financial Corporation, purchase 307 shares at $57.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Peterman Tamara is holding 5,313 shares at $17,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corporation stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.14. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), the company’s capital structure generated 99.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.00. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.