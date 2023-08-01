TriMas Corporation (TRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) has decreased by -5.71 when compared to last closing price of 27.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) Right Now?

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TriMas Corporation (TRS) by analysts is $40.00, which is $14.24 above the current market price. The public float for TRS is 40.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TRS was 114.46K shares.

TRS’s Market Performance

TRS stock saw a decrease of -7.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.19% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for TriMas Corporation (TRS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.66% for TRS’s stock, with a -6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRS stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for TRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRS in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $40 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

TRS Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRS fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.51. In addition, TriMas Corporation saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRS starting from Swart Paul, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $27.41 back on Jul 28. After this action, Swart Paul now owns 26,749 shares of TriMas Corporation, valued at $150,760 using the latest closing price.

Finley Teresa, the Director of TriMas Corporation, purchase 20 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Finley Teresa is holding 27,776 shares at $506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+21.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriMas Corporation stands at +7.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on TriMas Corporation (TRS), the company’s capital structure generated 68.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.52. Total debt to assets is 34.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, TriMas Corporation (TRS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.