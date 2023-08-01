Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has increased by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 31.33x. The 36-month beta value for TIO is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIO is $11.75, which is $10.34 above than the current price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.99% of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on August 01, 2023 was 9.32M shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 16.53% rise in the past month, and a -38.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at -29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3602. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 69.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.