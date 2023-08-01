The Volatility of Tigo Energy Inc.’s (TYGO) Stock: A -15.99% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a -15.99% decrease in the past week, with a 31.63% gain in the past month, and a 110.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for TYGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.05% for TYGO’s stock, with a 78.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TYGO is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TYGO is $24.67, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for TYGO is 26.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of TYGO on August 01, 2023 was 107.72K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.46 in relation to previous closing price of 24.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $21 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -15.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.18. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw 114.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.