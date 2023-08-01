The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Kanzhun Limited’s (BZ) Stock

The stock of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has gone up by 2.58% for the week, with a 16.41% rise in the past month and a -6.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for BZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.69% for BZ’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 407.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is $154.13, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 364.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZ on August 01, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

BZ) stock’s latest price update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.21 compared to its previous closing price of 18.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.