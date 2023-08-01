The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -6.51% drop in the past month, and a -27.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for EL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for EL’s stock, with a -20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is above average at 59.56x. The 36-month beta value for EL is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EL is $225.93, which is $48.9 above than the current price. The public float for EL is 230.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of EL on August 01, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 180.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that It Has Been an Ugly Year for Estée Lauder Stock. Better Times Are Coming.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $190 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.26. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who sale 9,869 shares at the price of $199.95 back on May 16. After this action, Hertzmark Hudis Jane now owns 11,406 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,973,297 using the latest closing price.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane, the Executive Group President of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 43,311 shares at $202.09 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hertzmark Hudis Jane is holding 21,275 shares at $8,752,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.14. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 34.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.