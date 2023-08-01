The 6.08% Simple Moving Average of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has gone up by 10.59% for the week, with a 10.36% rise in the past month and a 8.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for PEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.97% for PEB’s stock, with a 6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PEB is $16.41, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 120.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.90% of that float. The average trading volume for PEB on August 01, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has jumped by 1.71 compared to previous close of 15.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PEB Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Jun 23. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,173,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $101,256 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 3,632 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,165,102 shares at $46,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.