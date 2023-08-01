The -5.44% Simple Moving Average of Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has seen a 17.33% increase in the past week, with a 11.52% gain in the past month, and a 13.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for WWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.23% for WWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.

The public float for WWR is 47.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WWR on August 01, 2023 was 356.20K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.20 in comparison to its previous close of 0.82, however, the company has experienced a 17.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WWR Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8174. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.