The -13.88% Decline of Bel Fuse Inc.’s (BELFB) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has seen a -9.42% decrease in the past week, with a -7.44% drop in the past month, and a 32.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for BELFB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.24% for BELFB’s stock, with a 33.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Right Now?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BELFB is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BELFB is $69.00, which is $15.35 above the current market price. The public float for BELFB is 10.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume for BELFB on August 01, 2023 was 191.44K shares.

BELFB) stock’s latest price update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.76 in comparison to its previous close of 57.54, however, the company has experienced a -9.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BELFB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BELFB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BELFB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BELFB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2019.

BELFB Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BELFB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BELFB fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.65. In addition, Bel Fuse Inc. saw 62.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BELFB starting from Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $56.10 back on Jun 15. After this action, Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali now owns 2,600 shares of Bel Fuse Inc., valued at $11,219 using the latest closing price.

GILBERT PETER E, the Director of Bel Fuse Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $44.59 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that GILBERT PETER E is holding 18,750 shares at $222,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BELFB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bel Fuse Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.79.

Based on Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.14. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.