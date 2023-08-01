Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK)’s stock price has dropped by -16.30 in relation to previous closing price of 14.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) is 7.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBNK is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) is $14.00, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for TBNK is 7.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On August 01, 2023, TBNK’s average trading volume was 32.90K shares.

TBNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) has seen a -14.24% decrease in the past week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month, and a -29.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for TBNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for TBNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBNK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TBNK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TBNK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the previous year 2022.

TBNK Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBNK fell by -14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, Territorial Bancorp Inc. saw -50.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Territorial Bancorp Inc. stands at +24.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK), the company’s capital structure generated 64.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.33. Total debt to assets is 7.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.