T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock Sees a-2.78 Decrease

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a 10.87% gain in the past month, and a 9.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for TROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for TROW’s stock, with a 9.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TROW is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TROW is $103.92, which is -$22.21 below the current price. The public float for TROW is 220.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROW on August 01, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has dropped by -2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 126.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.48. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.