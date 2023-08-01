Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for SRFM is 48.67M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 01, 2023, SRFM’s average trading volume was 4.17M shares.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM)’s stock price has gone decline by -20.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.55, The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that Surf Air Mobility Lists Shares, Giving Hope That a Key Venture Exit Door Is Reopening

SRFM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.42% for SRFM’s stock, with a -28.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRFM Trading at -28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.20% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM fell by -35.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc. saw -35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.