Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SUNL is at 2.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUNL is $0.48, The public float for SUNL is 64.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for SUNL on August 01, 2023 was 275.25K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SUNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) has dropped by -7.27 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SUNL’s Market Performance

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has experienced a 7.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.88% rise in the past month, and a 14.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.32% for SUNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.92% for SUNL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

SUNL Trading at 32.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +75.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4160. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.06 for the present operating margin

-30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -320.64. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.