Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s (STWD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has seen a 0.29% increase in the past week, with a 7.68% gain in the past month, and a 15.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for STWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for STWD’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 10.99x. The 36-month beta value for STWD is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for STWD is $21.00, which is $0.26 above than the current price. The public float for STWD is 290.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on August 01, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 20.82. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.