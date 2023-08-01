SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) by analysts is $7.00, which is $7.88 above the current market price. The public float for SKYX is 49.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SKYX was 336.19K shares.

SKYX) stock’s latest price update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.58 in comparison to its previous close of 1.90, however, the company has experienced a -5.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKYX’s Market Performance

SKYX’s stock has fallen by -5.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.77% and a quarterly drop of -44.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for SKYX Platforms Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for SKYX’s stock, with a -30.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at -23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.16%, as shares sank -20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3900. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp. stands at -84539.95. Equity return is now at value -212.80, with -54.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.