SJW Group (SJW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SJW Group (SJW) by analysts is $80.80, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for SJW is 28.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SJW was 200.76K shares.

SJW) stock’s latest price update

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.24 in relation to its previous close of 70.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SJW’s Market Performance

SJW’s stock has fallen by -2.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.64% and a quarterly drop of -7.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for SJW Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for SJW’s stock, with a -5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SJW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $78 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

SJW Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJW fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.34. In addition, SJW Group saw -13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJW starting from Guardino Carl, who sale 777 shares at the price of $76.03 back on May 03. After this action, Guardino Carl now owns 3,184 shares of SJW Group, valued at $59,075 using the latest closing price.

Patla Craig J, the President of CTWS of SJW Group, sale 725 shares at $76.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Patla Craig J is holding 7,038 shares at $55,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.36 for the present operating margin

+45.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SJW Group stands at +11.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on SJW Group (SJW), the company’s capital structure generated 149.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.85. Total debt to assets is 44.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, SJW Group (SJW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.