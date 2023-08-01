Should You Invest in MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MDU is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MDU is $23.50, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 201.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MDU on August 01, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 21.99. However, the company has seen a -0.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has fallen by -0.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.28% and a quarterly rise of 10.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for MDU Resources Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of 7.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.