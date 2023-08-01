Should You Invest in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASX is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASX is $9.10, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for ASX is 2.13B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ASX on August 01, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.40 in relation to its previous close of 8.40. However, the company has experienced a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX’s stock has risen by 3.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.75% and a quarterly rise of 17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for ASX’s stock, with a 13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.