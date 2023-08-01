Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is $6.00, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for SLNA is 30.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLNA on August 01, 2023 was 87.68K shares.

SLNA stock's latest price update

The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) has decreased by -6.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLNA’s Market Performance

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) has experienced a -15.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.58% drop in the past month, and a -38.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for SLNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.16% for SLNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SLNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLNA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

SLNA Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNA fell by -15.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0375. In addition, Selina Hospitality PLC saw -66.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.76 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Selina Hospitality PLC stands at -107.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.