Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has gone down by -1.25% for the week, with a 35.13% rise in the past month and a 26.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.18% for REI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for REI’s stock, with a 4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is 2.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REI is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is $3.50, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 175.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% of that float. On August 01, 2023, REI’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has decreased by -4.51 when compared to last closing price of 2.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at 20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +29.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from McKinney Paul D., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 12. After this action, McKinney Paul D. now owns 1,345,192 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS RICHARD E, the Director of Ring Energy Inc., sale 77,400 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that HARRIS RICHARD E is holding 227,694 shares at $136,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.