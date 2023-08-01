Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RYTM) Stock: A 26.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has gone up by 20.47% for the week, with a 29.53% rise in the past month and a 5.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.76% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.89% for RYTM’s stock, with a -4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RYTM is $36.89, which is $15.53 above the current price. The public float for RYTM is 56.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on August 01, 2023 was 714.13K shares.

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)’s stock price has plunge by 19.73relation to previous closing price of 17.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $52 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +30.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.08. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Cramer Pamela J., who sale 930 shares at the price of $17.64 back on Jul 26. After this action, Cramer Pamela J. now owns 8,418 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $16,405 using the latest closing price.

Roberts William T., the Chief Accounting Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 912 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Roberts William T. is holding 7,872 shares at $15,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -75.20, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..