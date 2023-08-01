Real-Time Update: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen a 2.77% increase in the past week, with a 20.83% gain in the past month, and a 54.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.22% for SLG’s stock, with a 13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLG is $32.73, which is -$3.38 below the current price. The public float for SLG is 63.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on August 01, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 37.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 27.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.83. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.47 back on May 16. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 11,662 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $107,350 using the latest closing price.

DiLiberto Matthew J., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that DiLiberto Matthew J. is holding 13,000 shares at $164,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..