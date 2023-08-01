Real-Time Update: Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has gone down by -2.30% for the week, with a -18.51% drop in the past month and a -16.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.25% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for RCRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is $2.00, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for RCRT is 11.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCRT on August 01, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.90 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2197. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.