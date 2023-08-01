PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is 6.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PENN is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is $35.69, which is $9.98 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 152.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. On August 01, 2023, PENN’s average trading volume was 3.20M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has plunge by 4.70relation to previous closing price of 25.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has seen a 2.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.42% gain in the past month and a -11.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for PENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for PENN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $40 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA, who sale 30,445 shares at the price of $26.62 back on Jun 13. After this action, SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA now owns 28,541 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $810,446 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 39,457 shares at $33.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 37,055 shares at $1,317,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.