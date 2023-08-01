Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is above average at 9.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.36.

The public float for PTEN is 203.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTEN on August 01, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.87 in comparison to its previous close of 15.25, however, the company has experienced a 4.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Patterson-UTI, NexTier Oilfield Strike Merger Deal

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.44% and a quarterly rise of 41.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.93% for PTEN’s stock, with a 11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTEN Trading at 28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +32.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 8,802 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jul 25. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 387,925 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $136,167 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $14.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,886,874 shares at $2,968,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.