PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for PCAR is 513.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on August 01, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 85.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has seen a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.26% gain in the past month and a 15.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for PCAR’s stock, with a 20.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.88. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 30.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from HUBBARD TODD R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $85.19 back on Jul 28. After this action, HUBBARD TODD R now owns 3,230 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $511,140 using the latest closing price.

FEIGHT R PRESTON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of PACCAR Inc, sale 46,523 shares at $72.64 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that FEIGHT R PRESTON is holding 128,105 shares at $3,379,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.