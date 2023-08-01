Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is 3.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSTK is $42.67, which is $6.2 above the current price. The public float for OSTK is 44.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSTK on August 01, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

The stock of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) has increased by 4.23 when compared to last closing price of 34.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Overstock Shares Go Overboard on Bed Bath & Beyond Name

OSTK’s Market Performance

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has experienced a 17.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.30% rise in the past month, and a 79.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for OSTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.74% for OSTK’s stock, with a 63.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

OSTK Trading at 45.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.70. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw 88.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Nickle Eric Glen, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.19 back on Mar 13. After this action, Nickle Eric Glen now owns 15,434 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $34,380 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay F, the Director of Overstock.com Inc., sale 2,334 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Corbus Barclay F is holding 50,273 shares at $49,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.