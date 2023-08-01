Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) by analysts is $0.42, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for OTMO is 106.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OTMO was 181.98K shares.

OTMO) stock’s latest price update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OTMO’s Market Performance

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has experienced a -8.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.08% drop in the past month, and a -31.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for OTMO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for OTMO’s stock, with a -21.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

OTMO Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3353. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1005.35 for the present operating margin

-55.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stands at -1874.60.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.