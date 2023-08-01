Olin Corporation (OLN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 57.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLN is $64.20, which is $5.96 above the current price. The public float for OLN is 124.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on August 01, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN’s stock has seen a 6.52% increase for the week, with a 11.16% rise in the past month and a 4.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for Olin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.52. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from PETERS VALERIE A, who sale 46 shares at the price of $54.07 back on May 10. After this action, PETERS VALERIE A now owns 4,108 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $2,477 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $62.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 17,155 shares at $814,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 51.60, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olin Corporation (OLN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.