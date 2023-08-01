Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) by analysts is $30.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for ORI is 271.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ORI was 1.64M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORI) stock’s latest price update

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.11relation to previous closing price of 27.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORI’s Market Performance

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has seen a 3.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.67% gain in the past month and a 9.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for ORI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.35% for ORI’s stock, with a 11.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

ORI Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.04. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who purchase 295 shares at the price of $24.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD now owns 10,272 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $7,118 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 295 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD is holding 9,977 shares at $7,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.