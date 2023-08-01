OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is $0.07, The public float for OKYO is 8.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKYO on August 01, 2023 was 167.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OKYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has dropped by -15.00 compared to previous close of 2.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OKYO’s Market Performance

OKYO’s stock has risen by 43.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.21% and a quarterly rise of 48.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.76% for OKYO Pharma Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.62% for OKYO’s stock, with a 1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKYO Trading at 38.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.55%, as shares surge +63.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +43.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.32. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

The total capital return value is set at -148.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.