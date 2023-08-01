Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is $21.94, The public float for NEPT is 10.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPT on August 01, 2023 was 655.05K shares.

NEPT) stock’s latest price update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEPT’s Market Performance

NEPT’s stock has fallen by -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.30% and a quarterly drop of -79.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.69% for NEPT’s stock, with a -78.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEPT Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1426. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -61.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.86 for the present operating margin

-9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -114.91. Equity return is now at value -428.60, with -93.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.