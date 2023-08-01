National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 52.35. However, the company has seen a 2.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is $63.25, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for NFG is 90.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFG on August 01, 2023 was 547.68K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

NFG stock saw an increase of 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.67% and a quarterly increase of -4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.30% for NFG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

NFG Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.50. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.