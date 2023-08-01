Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 32.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On August 01, 2023, MOBQ’s average trading volume was 8.62M shares.

The stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has surged by 0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 0.08, but the company has seen a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/07/23 that The Nasdaq Touched a 52-Week High. What’s Behind the Move.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a 0.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.77% drop in the past month, and a -49.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.14% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -83.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -41.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -28.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0974. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -84.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.