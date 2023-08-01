Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 5.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is $1.50, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for MGAM is 13.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGAM on August 01, 2023 was 121.27K shares.

MGAM stock's latest price update

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGAM’s Market Performance

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has experienced a 7.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month, and a -15.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for MGAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.54% for MGAM stock, with a simple moving average of -40.76% for the last 200 days.

MGAM Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5145. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc. saw -36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc., valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Pross David Randall, the CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc., purchase 550 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Pross David Randall is holding 650,550 shares at $456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.