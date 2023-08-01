MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for MGM is 296.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MGM was 4.47M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 50.90, but the company has seen a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that Why You’re Losing More to Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.04% rise in the past month, and a 13.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

MGM Trading at 15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.80. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 51.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Meister Keith A., who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $43.79 back on Jun 13. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 6,423,778 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $10,947,500 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $43.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that McManus John is holding 52,283 shares at $439,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.