Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.01 in comparison to its previous close of 17.25, however, the company has experienced a -5.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) Right Now?

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marine Products Corporation (MPX) by analysts is $17.00, The public float for MPX is 8.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MPX was 44.64K shares.

MPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a -4.75% drop in the past month, and a 16.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for MPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for MPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for MPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $11.50 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

MPX Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPX fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, Marine Products Corporation saw 36.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marine Products Corporation stands at +10.36. The total capital return value is set at 48.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.40. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marine Products Corporation (MPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.19 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.