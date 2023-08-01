Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Stock Showcases 10.53% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MSGS stock has gone up by 11.49%, with a monthly gain of 13.83% and a quarterly surge of 6.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.53% for MSGS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is above average at 62.61x. The 36-month beta value for MSGS is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MSGS is $244.20, which is $32.25 above than the current price. The public float for MSGS is 16.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of MSGS on August 01, 2023 was 150.02K shares.

MSGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) has surged by 0.24 when compared to previous closing price of 212.24, but the company has seen a 11.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/27/23 that James Dolan defends facial-recognition policy as lawyers sue Madison Square Garden owner: ‘Please don’t come’

MSGS Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGS rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.72. In addition, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. saw 16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGS starting from Hopkinson David G., who sale 414 shares at the price of $192.42 back on May 11. After this action, Hopkinson David G. now owns 215 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., valued at $79,662 using the latest closing price.

Hopkinson David G., the President & COO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., sale 344 shares at $188.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Hopkinson David G. is holding 629 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.01 for the present operating margin

+57.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stands at +27.01. The total capital return value is set at 53.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.90. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.