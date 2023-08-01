Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 29.54. However, the company has seen a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEG is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEG is $29.33, which is $0.07 above the current price. The public float for LEG is 131.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on August 01, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stock saw a decrease of -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for LEG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

LEG Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.