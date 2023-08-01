John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 142.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) by analysts is $45.00, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for WLY is 42.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of WLY was 565.50K shares.

WLY) stock's latest price update

The stock price of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 33.95, but the company has seen a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WLY’s Market Performance

WLY’s stock has risen by 2.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.56% and a quarterly drop of -11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for John Wiley & Sons Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for WLY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.90% for the last 200 days.

WLY Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLY rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.82. In addition, John Wiley & Sons Inc. saw -14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLY starting from Dobson David C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Jun 26. After this action, Dobson David C now owns 7,952 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc., valued at $94,995 using the latest closing price.

WILEY DEBORAH E, the 10% Owner of John Wiley & Sons Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $38.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that WILEY DEBORAH E is holding 25,156 shares at $70,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Wiley & Sons Inc. stands at +0.85. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.