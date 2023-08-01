Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZJYL is 0.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZJYL on August 01, 2023 was 162.04K shares.

ZJYL) stock’s latest price update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL)’s stock price has soared by 34.75 in relation to previous closing price of 10.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZJYL’s Market Performance

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) has experienced a 32.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.68% rise in the past month, and a 86.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for ZJYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.14% for ZJYL’s stock, with a 70.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZJYL Trading at 53.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZJYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZJYL rose by +32.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Jin Medical International Ltd. saw 78.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZJYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+32.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jin Medical International Ltd. stands at +14.10. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.