JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) has increased by 12.10 when compared to last closing price of 18.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is 2.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAKK is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is $27.50, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for JAKK is 7.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On August 01, 2023, JAKK’s average trading volume was 120.33K shares.

JAKK’s Market Performance

JAKK’s stock has seen a 14.25% increase for the week, with a 4.25% rise in the past month and a -6.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for JAKKS Pacific Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for JAKK’s stock, with a 7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAKK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAKK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JAKK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAKK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

JAKK Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAKK rose by +14.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, JAKKS Pacific Inc. saw 19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JAKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+26.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JAKKS Pacific Inc. stands at +11.48. The total capital return value is set at 29.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.15. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), the company’s capital structure generated 57.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 21.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.