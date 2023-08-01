Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ISPR is $17.90, The public float for ISPR is 13.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for ISPR on August 01, 2023 was 67.46K shares.

ISPR stock's latest price update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.82 compared to its previous closing price of 9.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ISPR’s Market Performance

ISPR’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly rise of 3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Ispire Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for ISPR’s stock, with a 9.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPR Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPR rose by +0.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Ispire Technology Inc. saw 22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12 for the present operating margin

+15.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ispire Technology Inc. stands at -2.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.