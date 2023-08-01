Interactive Strength Inc.’s (TRNR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TRNR stock has gone up by 9.73%, with a monthly decline of -4.25% and a quarterly plunge of -62.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.63% for Interactive Strength Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for TRNR’s stock, with a -38.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) by analysts is $12.00, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for TRNR is 12.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TRNR was 83.00K shares.

TRNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) has jumped by 29.17 compared to previous close of 1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRNR Trading at -35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR rose by +9.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5400. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc. saw -62.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNR starting from Wickens Bradley James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wickens Bradley James now owns 1,704,891 shares of Interactive Strength Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Wickens Bradley James, the 10% Owner of Interactive Strength Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wickens Bradley James is holding 1,699,891 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7980.18 for the present operating margin

-1302.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc. stands at -8549.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.