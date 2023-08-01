Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.52 compared to its previous closing price of 20.85. However, the company has seen a 0.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 177.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) by analysts is $23.05, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IAS was 1.03M shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen a 0.20% increase in the past week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month, and a 23.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for IAS’s stock, with a 51.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.21. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 124.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 5,220,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 77,660,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $94,638,600 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 35,310 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 81,879 shares at $623,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.