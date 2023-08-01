Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (ITW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has gone down by -2.51% for the week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month and a 1.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for ITW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for ITW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Right Now?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is $243.72, which is -$7.62 below the current market price. The public float for ITW is 302.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on August 01, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ITW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has dropped by -5.23 compared to previous close of 263.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/01/22 that Coors will can its plastic six-pack rings for good

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $252.41. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, who sale 5,425 shares at the price of $239.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J now owns 8,870 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $1,297,823 using the latest closing price.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 235,656 shares at $246.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT is holding 213,538 shares at $58,040,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 98.10, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.