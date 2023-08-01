iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) has jumped by 12.35 compared to previous close of 4.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) by analysts is $6.58, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 116.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IHRT was 1.30M shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stock saw an increase of 9.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.12% and a quarterly increase of 36.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.16% for IHRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at 32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +29.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 88,028 shares at the price of $2.88 back on May 05. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,971,323 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $253,441 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton Scott D, the of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hamilton Scott D is holding 21,146 shares at $5,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.