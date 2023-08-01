ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): A Technical Analysis

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is $28.73, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on August 01, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 24.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has risen by 0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.32% and a quarterly rise of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.94% for ICICI Bank Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for IBN’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.