Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $1.00, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on August 01, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) has surged by 5.15 when compared to previous closing price of 1.94, but the company has seen a 21.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a 21.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 117.02% gain in the past month and a 145.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.63% for HYZN stock, with a simple moving average of 55.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at 109.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares surge +112.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +270.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4700. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw 31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.