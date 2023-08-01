HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.78.

The public float for HUYA is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On August 01, 2023, HUYA’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.12 in relation to previous closing price of 3.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has risen by 4.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.06% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for HUYA Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for HUYA’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.